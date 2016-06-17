All Blogs / My Trading / Charts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Charts USDJPY H1 Chart 17 June 2016, 12:26 Chang Suk Chung 0 286 This stage is Fibonacci 23.6% retracement. #usdjpy, chart, Fibonacci To add comments, please log in or register How to install and test a free EA the right way (Wonder 8 walkthrough) My Trading 87 0 A 14-day demo plan for testing any free EA (we use our own as the example) My Trading 62 0 BUSHIDO User Guide — USDJPY 4-Strategy Portfolio EA Trading Systems 80 0 Gold Punishes Simple Systems Trading Systems 98 0 2 Three Weeks Left | Here Is The Fastest Way To Decide If This Is For You Trading Systems 89 0 2 Gold Trades Posted Live Every Day | Free To Follow Trading Systems 99 0 2 How to Catch "Zero Floating" Entries Using the Fibo Shadow Concept Trading Systems 224 0 Why Trading Currencies Is Smarter Than Trading Pairs Analytics & Forecasts 175 0 RANGE BREAKOUT FUSION - SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 298 0 PULSE ENGINE – SETUP GUIDE Trading Systems 2869 0 4 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Forex Trade Panel MT5: Free Trial Version for Demo Accounts My Trading 41 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 36 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 36 0 1 SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 48 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 44 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 41 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 37 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB