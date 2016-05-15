EUR/USD Forecast May 16-20

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EUR/USD traded in well known ranges throughout most of the week, leaning lower towards the end. Inflation figures and the ECB’s meeting minutes stand out. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. The Eurogroup reported progress but basically kicked the can down the road on the umpteenth round of the Greek crisis. Strong German GDP was not enough to help the euro against the greenback’s strength. In the US, retail sales beat expectations quite impressively and other figures did not stand in the way of general dollar strength that prevailed throughout the week. Are we at the ... READ MORE