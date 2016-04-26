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FxWirePro: GBP/USD Trades Higher on Diminishing Brexit Support, Good to Buy at Dips
- Major resistance – 1.4515 (Mar 18th 2016)
- Major support – 1.4450 (resistance turned into support)
- Cable has broken major resistance 1.4515 and jumped till 1.45464 at the time of writing. It is currently trading at 1.4535.
- Short term trend is bullish as long as support 1.4450 holds. On the higher side major resistance is around 1.4550 and break above targets 1.4580/1.463/1.4660 levels.
- Cable jumps well above 1.4500 after new polls showing that support for the Brexit plunged to 29% from previous 34%.
- The pair is trading well above 21 W MA and is expected to reach 1.4600/1.4660 in short term.
- On the lower side minor support is around 1.4500 and break below targets 1.4450/1.4400 level.
It is good to buy at dips around 1.4535-40 with SL around 1.4495 for the TP of 1.4600/1.4660
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com