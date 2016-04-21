Currency Managers Grasp for Next Winning Trend as Dollar Falters

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After years of global easing made buying the dollar one of the world’s most popular trades, currency traders are latching on to any glimmer of economic brightness to try to uncover the next big theme. Even hints that central bank stimulus may be no longer required is enough to spark buying. Sweden’s krona climbed last week to its strongest level against the euro since January after a report showed the nation’s inflation rate exceeded economists’ predictions in March, damping bets for further easing. In Canada, a recovery in crude oil and non-commodity exports pushed the currency to the biggest gains in the developed world during the past ... READ MORE