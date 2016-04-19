EUR/USD failed to break out… because of Brexit concerns?

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The US dollar has depreciated over the past few months, even against the euro which has refused to head down despite the ECB’s efforts. Market participants have been forced to repeatedly push out their expectations about the next Federal Reserve rate increase, due mainly to the soft patch in US data of late. But last week, the EUR/USD exchange rate actually fell despite the release of more disappointing macro numbers from the US. One explanation for this could be concerns over Brexit – or the prospects of Britain leaving the EU – which may be keeping the bulls at bay. Undeniably, Brexit, should it ...READ MORE