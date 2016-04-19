USDCAD: Going as Planned - Looking for Capitulation!

Yesterday, we updated our analysis and forecast on USDCAD and stated that the major move down is not complete:

"In this 4h chart, currently we have a clear a-b-c structure from the lows and prices have re-set all their oversold levels. Ideally, the upper-bound of the channel should hold and we expect USDCAD to move down for the last time during this period." - USDCAD: It's Not Over Yet!

We started short positions immediately when price touched the upper-bound of the channel (1.2940) with stop-loss at ... Read More