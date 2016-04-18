FxWirePro: NZD/USD Closes Bearish Gap After Upbeat CPI Data, Bias Higher
Analytics & Forecasts

FxWirePro: NZD/USD Closes Bearish Gap After Upbeat CPI Data, Bias Higher

18 April 2016, 07:31
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FxWirePro: NZD/USD Closes Bearish Gap After Upbeat CPI Data, Bias Higher

  • NZD/USD has been highly volatile at the start of the week. Hit lows of 0.6843 after bearish gap open (around 40 pips lower). 
  • The pair has closed bearish gap after release of the much awaited CPI data, which beat expectations. 
  • New Zealand Q1 CPI came at 0.2% q/q vs 0.1% expected and -0.5% last. Year on year came in line with expectations at +0.4% and 0.1% previous. 
  • Data will alleviate some of the immediate pressures on the Central bank to act at next week's meeting. 
  • The pair is trading above the 0.69 handle and bias is higher. 
  • Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-NZD-USD-breaks-strong-resistance-at-06885-good-to-buy-dips-target-06925-195524) has hit target 1. 
  • The pair finds strong resistance at 0.6925 levels, breaks above 0.6925 could see further upside. For now recommend booking full profits. 



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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