FxWirePro: NZD/USD Closes Bearish Gap After Upbeat CPI Data, Bias Higher

NZD/USD has been highly volatile at the start of the week. Hit lows of 0.6843 after bearish gap open (around 40 pips lower).

has been highly volatile at the start of the week. Hit lows of 0.6843 after bearish gap open (around 40 pips lower). The pair has closed bearish gap after release of the much awaited CPI data, which beat expectations.

New Zealand Q1 CPI came at 0.2% q/q vs 0.1% expected and -0.5% last. Year on year came in line with expectations at +0.4% and 0.1% previous.

Data will alleviate some of the immediate pressures on the Central bank to act at next week's meeting.

The pair is trading above the 0.69 handle and bias is higher.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-NZD-USD-breaks-strong-resistance-at-06885-good-to-buy-dips-target-06925-195524) has hit target 1.

The pair finds strong resistance at 0.6925 levels, breaks above 0.6925 could see further upside. For now recommend booking full profits.





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