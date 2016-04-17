EUR/USD Forecast Apr. 18-22

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EUR/USD failed in its attempts to break higher and eventually dropped. The ECB decision is the main event in a busy week. What’s next for the world’s most popular currency pair? Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. Talks about Greece remain hopeful and also remain at the back-burner. Euro-zone data wan’t so convincing, with falling industrial output, but at least inflation is not negative according to the revised data. Also in the US, both retail sales and inflation missed expectations and left the elusive second rate hike in the distance. Nevertheless, after a ... READ MORE