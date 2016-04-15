BTC/USD Breaks Major Resistance $428, Targets $448/$465
Analytics & Forecasts

BTC/USD Breaks Major Resistance $428, Targets $448/$465

15 April 2016, 15:26
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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BTC/USD Breaks Major Resistance $428, Targets $448/$465

  • Major Resistance  - $428 
  • BTC/USD has broken major resistance $428 and jumped till $428.53 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around $428.53. 
  • Minor trend is bullish as long as support $415 (55 day 4H EMA) holds. 
  • On the lower side major support is around $415 and any break below $415 will drag the pair down till $400/$390 is possible. 
  • BTC/USD major resistance is around $428 and break above targets $450/$465.The minor resistance is around $425.

It is good to buy above $428 with SL around $415 for the TP of $448/$465.


The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#btcusd, Breaks Major Resistance $428, Targets $448/$465