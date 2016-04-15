BTC/USD Breaks Major Resistance $428, Targets $448/$465

Major Resistance - $428

BTC/USD has broken major resistance $428 and jumped till $428.53 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around $428.53.

has broken major resistance $428 and jumped till $428.53 at the time of writing. It is currently trading around $428.53. Minor trend is bullish as long as support $415 (55 day 4H EMA) holds.

On the lower side major support is around $415 and any break below $415 will drag the pair down till $400/$390 is possible.

BTC/USD major resistance is around $428 and break above targets $450/$465.The minor resistance is around $425.

It is good to buy above $428 with SL around $415 for the TP of $448/$465.





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