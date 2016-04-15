FxWirePro: Bullish Cypher Completed on EUR/JPY, Good to Go Long, Weakness Only Below 122

A Bullish Cypher pattern completed on EUR/JPY daily charts. We see weakness only below 122 levels.

The pair has also taken strong trendline support at 122.72 on Thursday's trade.

Scope for upside test of 125.38 (50% Fib retrace of 128.221 to 122.539 fall) and further bullishness could see 126 levels (61.8% Fib retrace of 128.221 to 122.539 fall).

Stochs on daily charts are at oversold levels and downside momentum on MACD is fading.



Recommendation: Good to go long at dips around 123 levels, SL: 122, TP: 124/124.70/125.30





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