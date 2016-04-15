AUD/USD Struggling Hard to Take-Out 2016 High

The AUD/USD pair continues to trade at higher levels as sentiment remains buoyed by upbeat China macro news, although lacks momentum for further upside.



AUD/USD manages to hold above 0.77 handle



Currently, the AUD/USD pair rises 0.23% to 0.7711, keeping range near fresh session highs posted at 0.7718 some minutes ago. The Aussie is seen making several attempts to retest 2016 highs reached yesterday at 0.7737, although the bulls remain unimpressed by favourable Chinese GDP and industrial figures and hence, struggle to make further advances.



Amid a lack of fresh incentives in the upcoming session, attention now shifts towards the US consumer sentiment, industrial production and Empire State manufacturing index due later in the NY session for fresh insights on the US economic recovery.



AUD/USD Levels to watch



The pair finds the immediate resistance at 0.7737/50 (2016 highs) above which gains could be extended to the next hurdle located at 07800 (round number). On the flip side, the immediate support located at 0.7683/67 (daily pivot/ 5-DMA). Selling pressure is likely to intensify below the last, dragging the Aussie 0.7644/7610 (1h 100-SMA/ 10-DMA).



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

