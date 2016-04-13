AUD/USD storms through 0.7700 on upbeat Chinese exports

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The bullish momentum around the AUD/USD pair gained further traction after the Chinese trade data showed that exports and imports improved last month. AUD/USD sees a 30-pips rally post-China data Currently, the AUD/USD pair rockets 1.57% at fresh nine-month highs of 0.7716, jumping-off solid support at 0.7685, where the hourly 5 & 10-SMA coincide. The AUD bulls received fresh impetus from stronger than expected Chinese trade data, which showed exports picking-up pace in Australia’s biggest export destination, highlighting improved Chinese external demand. China’s exports rose 18.7% y/y (in yuan terms) versus +14.9% y/y expected ...READ MORE