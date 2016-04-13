FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Extends Rally for the Second Straight Session, Markets Cheer Stronger Chinese Exports Data

Verbal intervention from Japanese officials trying to put a pause the continued strength in the Japanese currency saw USD/JPY stage a rally overnight .

trying to put a pause the continued strength in the Japanese currency saw stage a rally overnight . China's trade balance for March came in at $ +29.86 bln, slightly below estimates at $ +30.85 bln.

Details showed that exports and imports picked up pace in March, further boosting investors’ confidence on improved risk sentiment.

Risk-on rally in the Asian equities, particularly the Japanese stocks, support recovery in USD/JPY in the Asian session today.

in the Asian session today. The pair has taken out Tuesday’s high at 108.79 and is on track to retake the 109 handle, is currently trading around 108.84 levels.

Next immediate resistance above 109 is seen at 109.09 (23.6% Fib retrace of 113.803 to 107.630 fall). Breaks above could see gains upto 109.90.

5-DMA at 108.30 is immediate support on the downside ahead of 107.63 (Apr 11th lows).

In the U.S. calendar, focus remains on the US retail sales and PPI releases due later today for fresh direction along with Thursday’s inflation report.



Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 108.75/80, SL: 108.30, TP: 109/109.70





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