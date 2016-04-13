FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Extends Rally for the Second Straight Session, Markets Cheer Stronger Chinese Exports Data
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Extends Rally for the Second Straight Session, Markets Cheer Stronger Chinese Exports Data

13 April 2016, 06:53
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Extends Rally for the Second Straight Session, Markets Cheer Stronger Chinese Exports Data

  • Verbal intervention from Japanese officials trying to put a pause the continued strength in the Japanese currency saw USD/JPY stage a rally overnight . 
  • China's trade balance for March came in at $ +29.86 bln, slightly below estimates at $ +30.85 bln. 
  • Details showed that exports and imports picked up pace in March, further boosting investors’ confidence on improved risk sentiment. 
  • Risk-on rally in the Asian equities, particularly the Japanese stocks, support recovery in USD/JPY in the Asian session today. 
  • The pair has  taken out Tuesday’s high at 108.79 and is on track to retake the 109 handle, is currently trading around 108.84 levels. 
  • Next immediate resistance above 109 is seen at 109.09 (23.6% Fib retrace of 113.803 to 107.630 fall). Breaks above could see gains upto 109.90. 
  • 5-DMA at 108.30 is immediate support on the downside ahead of 107.63 (Apr 11th lows). 
  • In the U.S. calendar, focus remains on the US retail sales and PPI releases due later today for fresh direction along with Thursday’s inflation report.

Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 108.75/80, SL: 108.30, TP: 109/109.70 

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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