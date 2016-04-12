EUR/USD Constructive Above 1.1340 – Rabobank

Strategists at Rabobank keep the constructive outlook for the pair while above the 1.1340 pivot.



Key Quotes



“After fairly volatile March, EUR/USD has been trading in a relatively narrow range so far this month”.



“While the price action hasn’t been particularly inspiring since the beginning of April, it is worth pointing out that a sustainable trade above the 1.1340~ pivot keeps the short-term bias skewed to the upside with the October high at 1.1495 as the key level to watch as a break higher would be a constructive signal”.



“Although further gains in EUR/USD would be a blow to the ECB due to persistently low inflation, it could be an opportunity to establish fresh short EUR/USD positions”.



“In our view the market is too bearish about the Fed currently expecting no hikes at all this year”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

