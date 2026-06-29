✅ [$4,509] 2 XAUUSD Sell Trades | Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

Today I palced 2 sell trades on XAUUSD with a total profit of $4,509.

Both trades were placed at a supply zone that the Supply Demand EA ProBot identified on the chart. The Quant Direction panel at the time of entry was showing bearish bias across all three dimensions, Scalping at 67% Bearish, Intraday at 71% Bearish, and Swing at 65% Bearish. That confluence across all dimensions is what gave the confidence to execute at that zone.

Price moved in the expected direction and both trades hit take profit. By the time the positions closed, Quant Direction had moved to 89% Bearish on Scalping and 75% Bearish on Intraday, confirming the move had full momentum behind it. Check the photos below the price entry, the final outcome and the total profits for the day.

















👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045



👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



👉 Supply Demand EA ProBot MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.