How to Automatically Copy Trading Signals from Telegram to MT5 Without Bot Token & Admin Rights (PART 2)

Complete Step-by-Step Guide

🎯 Introduction





Have you ever wanted to automatically copy trading signals from Telegram directly to your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform without needing a bot token or admin rights?

This comprehensive guide will show you exactly how to set up a fully automated signal copying system using our TradeCopier EA. The best part? You don't need any programming experience, Telegram bot tokens, or admin privileges on Telegram channels!





📋 What You'll Need





Prerequisites:

- ✅ Windows PC with internet connection

- ✅ MetaTrader 5 installed

- ✅ Telegram account





What You'll Get:

- 🔄 Automatic signal copying from any Telegram channel

- 📊 Support for BUY/SELL signals with multiple TP/SL levels

- 🟡 Pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit)

- 🔧 SL/TP management signals

- ❌ Close signals

- 📱 Full dashboard monitoring

- 💰 Multiple lot sizing options









🚀 Part 1: Installation & Setup



Step 1: Download the Required Files

First, download all the necessary files:





SignalListener.exe - The executable code that listens to Telegram 1.- The executable code that listens to Telegram DOWNLOAD HERE





Step 2: First Run - Authentication





Launch the SignalListener.exe for the first time:

You'll be prompted to:

1. Enter your phone number (with country code: +1234567890)

2. Enter the verification code sent to Telegram

3. Enter your 2FA password if you have one

✅ Your session will be saved, so you won't need to do this(login) again!









📡 Part 2: Selecting Your Signal Channel

You'll see something like this:

```

Welcome to Signal Listener V5!

Starting Telegram client...

✅ Telegram client started successfully





📡 Scanning your channels...





Available channels:

1. 📊 Forex Signals VIP

2. 💰 Crypto Trading Group

3. 📈 Gold Signals Daily

4. 🔥 Premium Trading Chat

5. 📊 Free Forex Signals





Quick select (1-5):

```





Step 1: Select Your Channel





Type the number corresponding to your desired signal channel and press Enter.





Step 2: Confirmation





```

✅ Connected! Now monitoring: Forex Signals VIP

==================================================

MAKE SURE YOU ARE CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET!

Waiting for signals...

==================================================

```





🎉 **Success!** The SignalListener is now monitoring your selected channel!









💻 Part 3: Installing the MT5 Expert Advisor Step 1: Copy the EA File

In MT5, open a chart (any timeframe) Drag the EA from the Navigator to the chart Configure the settings (see next section) Click "OK" Step 2: Allow Algorithm Trading Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check: Allow Algorithm Trading and Allow WebRequest For Listed Url Then Add the Url: http:



⚙️Part 4: Configuring the EA





Essential Settings: Setting

Value

Explanation

Total Trades per Signal

1 Number of trades to open per signal

Lot Mode

Dynamic

Choose your lot calculation method

Risk Percent

2.0 Risk % of account (if Dynamic)

Risk Amount

10.0

Fixed $ risk (if Risk Amount mode)

Static Lots

0.01

Fixed lot size (if Static mode)











Feature Toggles: Feature

Recommended

Description

Enable SL Management

✅ TRUE

Automatically update SL from signals

Enable TP Management

✅ TRUE

Automatically update TP from signals

Enable Close Signals

✅ TRUE

Close positions on close signals

Enable Pending Orders

✅ TRUE

Place Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders

Take All TP

✅ TRUE

C lose all positions when one hits TP Move to Breakeven

✅ TRUE

Move remaining trades to BE when one hits TP







Visual Settings:

- Customize colors to your preference

- Panel position automatically adjusts









🔄 Part 5: How the System Works Signal Flow:





Telegram Channel ↓ SignalListener.exe ↓ Telegram Signal Copier EA (MT5) ↓ Execute Trade on MT5





Signal Types Format sample(But not limited to this formats):



1. Regular Signals:

```

BUY XAUUSD @ 1950.00 SL 1940.00 TP 1960.00

SELL EURUSD @ 1.1000 SL 1.0950 TP 1.1050

```





2. **Pending Orders:**

```

BUY STOP XAUUSD @ 1960.00 SL 1950.00 TP 1970.00

SELL LIMIT EURUSD @ 1.1050 SL 1.1100 TP 1.0950

```





3. **Management Signals:**

```

SL MOVED TO BREAKEVEN - XAUUSD BUY

TP MODIFIED - EURUSD SELL @ 1.1150

```





4. **Close Signals:**

```

CLOSE XAUUSD BUY

EXIT ALL EURUSD POSITIONS

```





📊 Part 6: Monitoring the System







The Dashboard Display:





The EA shows a comprehensive dashboard with:





```

📡 TELEGRAM SIGNAL COPIER

───────────────────────────────

Status: 🟢 Connected

Last Signal: 15:30

Signal Type: TRADE

Symbol: XAUUSD

Action: 🟢 BUY

Entry: 1950.00

SL: 1940.00

TP: 1960.00

Mgmt Msg: -

Total Trades: 15

Buy/Sell: 8/7

Profit/Loss: +125.50

Win Streak: 🔥 3

Loss Streak: 💧 0

Connection: API: 127.0.0.1:5000

Risk %: 2.0%

Trades/Signal: 1

Lot Mode: Dynamic

SL Mgmt: ON

Pending Orders: ON

Take All TP: ON

Move to BE: ON

```





Visual Signals on Chart:





- **Green Line** = BUY entry

- **Red Line** = SELL entry

- **Dashed Green** = Take Profit level

- **Dashed Red** = Stop Loss level









🎯 Part 7: Understanding Lot Sizing Options







1. Dynamic (Risk %)

```

Lot Size = (Account Balance × Risk%) / (SL Distance × Pip Value)

```

- ✅ Adapts to account growth

- ✅ Consistent risk management

- Best for: All traders





2. Static (Fixed Lots)

```

Lot Size = User Defined (e.g., 0.01)

```

- ✅ Consistent position size

- ✅ Predictable results

- Best for: Testing, Scalping





3. Risk Amount (Fixed $)

```

Lot Size = Risk Amount / (SL Distance × Pip Value)

```

- ✅ Most intuitive

- ✅ Exact risk control

- Best for: Traders who think in dollars









🔧 Part 8: Troubleshooting







Common Issues & Solutions: Issue

Solution

No channels found

Make sure you're a member of channels you want to monitor

Connection refused/disconnected

Check if SignalListener.exe is running

Signal too old

Signals must be received within 20 seconds

Invalid SL distance

Check signal format has proper SL levels

Symbol not found

MT5/your broker might not have the symbol available



Checking Logs:





- SignalListener logs: Terminal output

- EA logs: Expert tab in MT5

API status: Visit ` : Visit ` http://127.0.0.1 :5000/health`

💡 Part 9: Best Practices







1. Start Small

- Begin with demo account

- Use small lot sizes (0.01)

- Test with one channel first





2. Monitor Your System

- Keep the dashboard visible and make sure it shows 'connected' text

- Check logs regularly

- Verify signals are being received





3. Risk Management

- Never risk more than 1-2% per trade

- Use Take All TP to lock in profits

- Enable Move to BE for risk-free trades





4. Signal Quality

- Only copy from reliable channels

- Verify signal format is supported

- Watch for spam or invalid signals





### 5. Technical Setup

- Keep SignalListener running 24/7

- Use a VPS for uninterrupted trading

- Regular updates and maintenance

- Make sure the EA is not running on more than one chart

🏆 Part 10: Advanced Feature s

Pending Orders Support

The system now supports:

- ✅ Buy Stop

- ✅ Sell Stop

- ✅ Buy Limit

- ✅ Sell Limit





Take All TP Feature

When one trade hits TP:

- All other trades for that symbol close

- No risk of leaving positions open

- Perfect for multiple entry strategies





Move to Breakeven

When one trade hits TP:

- Remaining trades move SL to entry

- Risk-free positions

- Still have profit potential



📝 Conclusion





You've now successfully set up a fully automated signal copying system from Telegram to MT5 without needing a bot token or admin rights!





Key Benefits:

- ✅ No programming knowledge needed

- ✅ No bot tokens required

- ✅ No admin rights on channels

- ✅ Full automation

- ✅ Multiple signal types supported

- ✅ Advanced risk management





### Next Steps:

1. Start with a demo account

2. Monitor the system for a few days

3. Gradually increase lot sizes

4. Add multiple channels

5. Consider VPS hosting





Need Help?









🔗 Quick Links









Happy Trading! 📈 Remember: Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.









Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software is for educational purposes only. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before going live.



