How to Automatically Copy Trading Signals from Telegram to MT5 Without Bot Token & Admin Rights (PART 2)
Trading Systems

How to Automatically Copy Trading Signals from Telegram to MT5 Without Bot Token & Admin Rights (PART 2)

29 June 2026, 12:33
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
0
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Complete Step-by-Step Guide

 🎯 Introduction

Have you ever wanted to automatically copy trading signals from Telegram directly to your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform without needing a bot token or admin rights? 

This comprehensive guide will show you exactly how to set up a fully automated signal copying system using our TradeCopier EA.

The best part? You don't need any programming experience, Telegram bot tokens, or admin privileges on Telegram channels!


 📋What You'll Need

 Prerequisites:
- ✅ Windows PC with internet connection
- ✅ MetaTrader 5 installed
- ✅ Telegram account

What You'll Get:
- 🔄 Automatic signal copying from any Telegram channel
- 📊 Support for BUY/SELL signals with multiple TP/SL levels
- 🟡 Pending orders (Buy/Sell Stop/Limit)
- 🔧 SL/TP management signals
- ❌ Close signals
- 📱 Full dashboard monitoring

- 💰 Multiple lot sizing options




 🚀Part 1: Installation & Setup
Step 1: Download the Required Files
First, download all the necessary files:

1. SignalListener.exe - The executable code that listens to Telegram DOWNLOAD HERE
2. Telegram Signal Copier.ex5 - The MT5 Expert Advisor Telegram to mt5 signal copier | Buy Trading Utility for MetaTrader 5

Step 2:  First Run - Authentication

Launch the SignalListener.exe for the first time:
You'll be prompted to:
1. Enter your phone number (with country code: +1234567890)
2. Enter the verification code sent to Telegram
3. Enter your 2FA password if you have one
Your session will be saved, so you won't need to do this(login) again!



 📡 Part 2: Selecting Your Signal Channel

You'll see something like this:
```
Welcome to Signal Listener V5!
Starting Telegram client...
✅ Telegram client started successfully

📡 Scanning your channels...

Available channels:
1. 📊 Forex Signals VIP
2. 💰 Crypto Trading Group
3. 📈 Gold Signals Daily
4. 🔥 Premium Trading Chat
5. 📊 Free Forex Signals

Quick select (1-5): 

```


Step 1: Select Your Channel

Type the number corresponding to your desired signal channel and press Enter.

Step 2: Confirmation

```
✅ Connected! Now monitoring: Forex Signals VIP
==================================================
MAKE SURE YOU ARE CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET!
Waiting for signals...
==================================================
```

🎉 **Success!** The SignalListener is now monitoring your selected channel!


💻 Part 3: Installing the MT5 Expert Advisor

Step 1: Copy the EA File

  1.  In MT5, open a chart (any timeframe)
  2.  Drag the EA from the Navigator to the chart
  3.  Configure the settings (see next section)
  4.  Click "OK"
Step 2: Allow Algorithm Trading
  1.  Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and check: Allow Algorithm Trading and Allow WebRequest For Listed Url
  2. Then Add the Url: 
http://127.0.0.1:5000


⚙️Part 4: Configuring the EA



Essential Settings:

Setting 
 Value 
 Explanation 
Total Trades per Signal
 1 Number of trades to open per signal
Lot Mode
 Dynamic 
  Choose your lot calculation method
Risk Percent
 2.0 Risk % of account (if Dynamic)
Risk Amount
  10.0
 Fixed $ risk (if Risk Amount mode) 
Static Lots
  0.01
 Fixed lot size (if Static mode)


Feature Toggles:

Feature 
 Recommended 
 Description 
Enable SL Management
 ✅ TRUE
 Automatically update SL from signals
Enable TP Management
 ✅ TRUE
 Automatically update TP from signals
Enable Close Signals
 ✅ TRUE
 Close positions on close signals
Enable Pending Orders
 ✅ TRUE
 Place Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders
Take All TP
 ✅ TRUE
 Close all positions when one hits TP
Move to Breakeven
 ✅ TRUE
 Move remaining trades to BE when one hits TP 


Visual Settings:
- Customize colors to your preference
- Panel position automatically adjusts


🔄 Part 5: How the System Works

Signal Flow:


Telegram Channel

       ↓

SignalListener.exe

       ↓

Telegram Signal Copier EA (MT5)

       ↓

Execute Trade on MT5

Signal Types Format sample(But not limited to this formats):


1. Regular Signals:
   ```
   BUY XAUUSD @ 1950.00 SL 1940.00 TP 1960.00
   SELL EURUSD @ 1.1000 SL 1.0950 TP 1.1050
   ```

2. **Pending Orders:**
   ```
   BUY STOP XAUUSD @ 1960.00 SL 1950.00 TP 1970.00
   SELL LIMIT EURUSD @ 1.1050 SL 1.1100 TP 1.0950
   ```

3. **Management Signals:**
   ```
   SL MOVED TO BREAKEVEN - XAUUSD BUY
   TP MODIFIED - EURUSD SELL @ 1.1150
   ```

4. **Close Signals:**
   ```
   CLOSE XAUUSD BUY
   EXIT ALL EURUSD POSITIONS
   ```

 📊 Part 6: Monitoring the System

The Dashboard Display:

The EA shows a comprehensive dashboard with:

```
📡 TELEGRAM SIGNAL COPIER
───────────────────────────────
Status:          🟢 Connected
Last Signal:     15:30
Signal Type:     TRADE
Symbol:          XAUUSD
Action:          🟢 BUY
Entry:           1950.00
SL:              1940.00
TP:              1960.00
Mgmt Msg:        -
Total Trades:    15
Buy/Sell:        8/7
Profit/Loss:     +125.50
Win Streak:      🔥 3
Loss Streak:     💧 0
Connection:      API: 127.0.0.1:5000
Risk %:          2.0%
Trades/Signal:   1
Lot Mode:        Dynamic
SL Mgmt:         ON
Pending Orders:  ON
Take All TP:     ON
Move to BE:      ON

```


 Visual Signals on Chart:

- **Green Line** = BUY entry
- **Red Line** = SELL entry
- **Dashed Green** = Take Profit level
- **Dashed Red** = Stop Loss level


🎯 Part 7: Understanding Lot Sizing Options

1. Dynamic (Risk %)
```
Lot Size = (Account Balance × Risk%) / (SL Distance × Pip Value)
```
- ✅ Adapts to account growth
- ✅ Consistent risk management
- Best for: All traders

2. Static (Fixed Lots)
```
Lot Size = User Defined (e.g., 0.01)
```
- ✅ Consistent position size
- ✅ Predictable results
- Best for: Testing, Scalping

3. Risk Amount (Fixed $)
```
Lot Size = Risk Amount / (SL Distance × Pip Value)
```
- ✅ Most intuitive
- ✅ Exact risk control
- Best for: Traders who think in dollars


🔧Part 8: Troubleshooting

Common Issues & Solutions:

Issue 
 Solution 
No channels found
 Make sure you're a member of channels you want to monitor
Connection refused/disconnected
 Check if SignalListener.exe is running
Signal too old
 Signals must be received within 20 seconds
Invalid SL distance
 Check signal format has proper SL levels
Symbol not found
 MT5/your broker might not have the symbol available

Checking Logs:

- SignalListener logs: Terminal output
- EA logs: Expert tab in MT5
- API status: Visit `http://127.0.0.1:5000/health`

💡 Part 9: Best Practices

 1. Start Small
- Begin with demo account
- Use small lot sizes (0.01)
- Test with one channel first

 2. Monitor Your System
- Keep the dashboard visible and make sure it shows 'connected' text
- Check logs regularly
- Verify signals are being received

3. Risk Management
- Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
- Use Take All TP to lock in profits
- Enable Move to BE for risk-free trades

4. Signal Quality
- Only copy from reliable channels
- Verify signal format is supported
- Watch for spam or invalid signals

### 5. Technical Setup
- Keep SignalListener running 24/7
- Use a VPS for uninterrupted trading

- Regular updates and maintenance

- Make sure the EA is not running on more than one chart

🏆 Part 10: Advanced Features
 Pending Orders Support
The system now supports:
- ✅ Buy Stop 
- ✅ Sell Stop 
- ✅ Buy Limit
- ✅ Sell Limit 

Take All TP Feature
When one trade hits TP:
- All other trades for that symbol close
- No risk of leaving positions open
- Perfect for multiple entry strategies

 Move to Breakeven
When one trade hits TP:
- Remaining trades move SL to entry
- Risk-free positions
- Still have profit potential


📝 Conclusion


You've now successfully set up a fully automated signal copying system from Telegram to MT5 without needing a bot token or admin rights!

Key Benefits:
- ✅ No programming knowledge needed
- ✅ No bot tokens required
- ✅ No admin rights on channels
- ✅ Full automation
- ✅ Multiple signal types supported
- ✅ Advanced risk management

### Next Steps:
1. Start with a demo account
2. Monitor the system for a few days
3. Gradually increase lot sizes
4. Add multiple channels
5. Consider VPS hosting

Need Help?


🔗Quick Links
- Download .exe File: Telegram: View @spackbots
- Support Group: Telegram: View @spackbots


Happy Trading! 📈 Remember: Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.


Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This software is for educational purposes only. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before going live.