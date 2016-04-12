EUR/JPY Could Visit 120.00 – Commerzbank
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/JPY Could Visit 120.00 – Commerzbank

12 April 2016, 11:18
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
110

EUR/JPY Could Visit 120.00 – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the cross could slip towards the 120.00 area.

Key Quotes

EUR/JPY is stabilising just ahead of the 122.08 March low, we would allow for an overshoot to 120.00 but do not have much to suggest a move beyond that currently”.

“Near term the market has held just ahead of the 122.08 low and we are seeing a small rebound, this is indicated to terminate circa 124.60/125.30”.


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#eurjpy, Commerzbank, could visit 120.00