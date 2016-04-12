USD/CHF Dips to Lows Near 0.9500

The selling interest around the dollar seems to have returned today, now sending USD/CHF to test session lows in the 0.9500 neighbourhood.



USD/CHF in multi-month lows



The pair remains confined to the lower end of the recent range following the increasing bearishness surrounding the greenback, currently navigating fresh 2016 lows in the 0.9500 neighbourhood, levels last traded in October 2015.



Ahead in the session, US Export/Import Prices are due followed by speeches by Fed’s Harker, Williams and Lacker.



USD/CHF key levels



The pair is now retreating 0.38% at 0.9505 facing the next support at 0.9473 (monthly low Oct.15 2015) followed by 0.9251 (monthly low Aug.24 2015) and then 0.9145 (monthly low Jun.18 2015). On the other hand, a surpass of 0.9636 (20-day sma) would aim for 0.9791 (high Mar.25) and finally 0.9827 (200-day sma).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

