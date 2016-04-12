AUD/USD Could Test 0.7759 – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, believes the Aussie dollar could extend the upside towards 0.7760.



Key Quotes



“AUD/USD continues to see a recovery from the base of the channel and currently having pushed through the mid point of the channel the odds have increased for a retest of the top of the channel currently at .7759”.



“The base of the channel lies .7505 and only below here alleviates upside pressure”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

