AUD/USD Could Test 0.7759 – Commerzbank
Analytics & Forecasts

AUD/USD Could Test 0.7759 – Commerzbank

12 April 2016, 08:21
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
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AUD/USD Could Test 0.7759 – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, believes the Aussie dollar could extend the upside towards 0.7760.

Key Quotes

AUD/USD continues to see a recovery from the base of the channel and currently having pushed through the mid point of the channel the odds have increased for a retest of the top of the channel currently at .7759”.

“The base of the channel lies .7505 and only below here alleviates upside pressure”.


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

#audusd, Commerzbank, could test 0.7759