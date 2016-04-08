EUR/USD Risks a Test of 1.1144 – Commerzbank

In view of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the pair could attempt a visit to recent lows in the 1.1140 area.



Key Quotes



“EUR/USD charted another new high (1.1454), which again was not confirmed by the daily RSI and this suggests a loss of upside momentum just ahead of the September and October highs at 1.1460/95 and the 1.1577 pivot line – we now look for failure”.



“We would allow for slippage towards the 1.1144 24th March low. Key nearby support lies the 1.1060/58 December high and the March 16 low. This guards the bottom of the range at 1.0908”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

