BOJ's Kuroda: Will take additional easing steps if needed

About time Kuroda weighed in, its been a few hours since we've heard from him

• Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend despite some signs of weaknesses in exports, output

• Japan's economy expected to expand moderately as a trend

• Consumer inflation likely to hover around zero

• Consumer inflation likely to hover around zero for time being, then accelerate towards 2 pct

• Japan's financial system maintaining stability

• BOJ will maintain qqe with negative rates for as long as needed to achieve 2 pct inflation in stable manner

• BOJ will take additional easing steps via ... READ MORE