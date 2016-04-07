BOJ's Kuroda: Will take additional easing steps if needed

0
175
About time Kuroda weighed in, its been a few hours since we've heard from him
• Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend despite some signs of weaknesses in exports, output
• Japan's economy expected to expand moderately as a trend
• Consumer inflation likely to hover around zero
• Consumer inflation likely to hover around zero for time being, then accelerate towards 2 pct
• Japan's financial system maintaining stability
• BOJ will maintain qqe with negative rates for as long as needed to achieve 2 pct inflation in stable manner
• BOJ will take additional easing steps via ... READ MORE