Five-things the markets are talking about

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Historically, the first trading session after a U.S jobs report tends to be the quietest trading session of the month. Yet, watching intraday asset price moves for 2016, no one could speculate with confidence that any trading session would be relatively tame. Overnight, Asian equity markets are modestly higher with limited participation, as China/Hong Kong indices were closed for a holiday. Nevertheless, expect investors to be digesting Friday’s solid U.S jobs – one that saw the change in non-farm payroll (NFP) beat expectations and hourly wages recover February’s poor showing. The unemployment rate did tick a tad higher to +5% on an ... READ MORE