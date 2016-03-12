Week Ahead: Beware The Ides Of March: Or Will Yellen Scupper The Rally?

The nascent recovery in risk sentiment has entered a more mature phase on the back of the fresh easing measures by the ECB and the indications of additional stimulus at the National People’s Congress, China’s legislature. The upcoming March Fed meeting could put the risk rally to the test, however. We expect improving US data and easier US financial conditions of late should allow Fed Chair Yellen to maintain a relatively constructive outlook on the economy. The Fed should lower its rate projections as well to account for the growing ... READ MORE