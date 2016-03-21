Fundamentals to Watch Out for This Week

Compared to last two weeks, this week isn’t that risk heavy but events lie which could act as forward guidance.



What to watch for over the coming days –



UK inflation data -



Pound traders should be watchful on Tuesday, when February inflation report is released. Inflation is one of the few measures preventing Bank of England in hiking rates. Other two are wage growth and Britain’s EU referendum.



US GDP –



US fourth quarter GDP data will be released on Friday, reaction is difficult to gauge, given thin liquidity in the market due to Good Friday holiday.



FED speakers -



After last week’s FOMC decision to not to hike rates and 50 basis points cut back in hike expectations, it would vital to watch out for FED speakers. This week have lot many of them. Chief of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Dennis P. Lockhart is scheduled to speak on Monday at 16:40 GMT. Charles Evans of Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be speaking on Tuesday at 17:30 GMT. St. Louis FED’s James Bullard will be speaking at 12:15 GMT, on Thursday. Bullard is a voting member this year.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

