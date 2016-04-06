USD/JPY Outlook Shifted to Bearish – UOB

In view of the research team at UOB Group, the pair’s perspective has turned to bearish in the next 1-3 weeks.



Key Quotes



“USD broke below last month 110.65 low to touch a 109.94”.



“While the outlook has turned bearish, it is likely that we have seen a bulk of the USD weakness even though another leg lower to 109.50 will not be surprising”.



“Resistance is at 111.00 but only a move above the stoploss at 111.60 would indicate that a short-term low is in place”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

