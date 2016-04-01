Non-Farm Payrolls: Expectations and Scenarios

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I sat down this morning thinking that I’d write some sort of April fools joke type piece saying that the Fed had raised rates in an ad-hoc meeting in a New York City bunker overnight, but I quickly decided against it to avoid being sued… April Fools Day or not, today is also NFP Friday. The Fed rhetoric leading into tonight’s labour market print has maybe dampened the importance of this particular release a little bit, but it’s an NFP number nonetheless which means volatility and trader expectation. With the tick over to the new month, the US Dollar actually experienced its worst quarter in... READ MORE