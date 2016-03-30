AUDUSD breaks US76c after Yellen caution

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Investors returned to the big banks to push up the local market, after the dovish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen overnight. The ASX 200 was up 42 points in early trade, or 0.8%, at 5047, while the All Ordinaries was up 41 points at 5117. Despite the declines in both crude oil and copper prices, AUDUSD rallied to break above 0.76 handle on the back of the dovish comments from Yellen overnight. The upward momentum still remains strong, therefore we would not be surprised if AUDUSD tests the previous swing high of 0.7680 this week, but if commodity prices continue to ... READ MORE