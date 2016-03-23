ECB Speakers in Focus Today – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank, suggests that a few ECB appearances scheduled with both Lautenschlaeger and Weidmann set to speak today.



Key Quotes



“After ECB chief economist Praet was out last week stressing that rate cuts remain part of the ECB toolbox, the other German members of the ECB Governing Council will be listened to for any clues regarding ECB preferences for QE versus rates if more easing is needed from here.



Scandi markets will be watching the Swedish releases with NIER data on business and consumer confidence as well as its outlook for the Swedish economy.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



