Economist: The Fed Should Kill the Dot Plot

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Derek Holt, vice president of economics at Scotiabank, doesn't mince words with his thoughts about the Federal Reserve's now-infamous "dot plot." "The Federal Reserve should cease to publish its 'dot plot' of fed funds forecasts and end attempts at providing policy rate guidance," he wrote in a note to clients. "The exercise has been marked by monumental forecast inaccuracy measured not in mere basis points on individual rate moves but in orders of magnitude on full cycle guidance, and guidance has not helped markets to ... READ MORE