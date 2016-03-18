FXWIREPRO: EUR/JPY Extends Decline After Rejection a Falling Trendline Resistance

EUR/JPY is extending decline on the day after seeing rejection at strong trendline resistance on Thursday's trade.

Pair has been rejected multiple times at trendline since Mar 11th trade. Only breaks above could see further upside.

Momentum studies on the 4 hourly charts have turned bearish. Price action converges with momentum indicators, reinforcing downside.

On the flipside, break above trendline (currently at 126.40) could take the pair to 127.17 (50% Fib retrace of 132.287 to 122.058 fall).

Our short call on the pair (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-JPY-rejected-at-12662-strong-trendline-resistance-good-to-sell-rallies-180266) is progressing.



Recommendation: Hold for targets.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

