Currency Snapshot (Major Pairs)

Dollar index trading at 96.55 (+0.39%)



Strength meter (today so far) – Euro -0.34%, Franc -0.82%, Yen +0.12%, GBP -0.31%



Strength meter (since last week) – Euro -0.34%, Franc -0.82%, Yen +0.12%, GBP -0.31%







EUR/USD –



Trading at 1.11



Trend meter –



Long term – Buy, Medium term – Range/Buy, Short term – Sell



Support –

Long term – 1.048, Medium term – 1.07, Short term – 1.078



Resistance –



Long term – 1.15, Medium term – 1.137, Short term – 1.12



Economic release today –



Industrial production rise 2.1% in January, up 2.8% from a year ago.



Commentary –



Euro is down today as Dollar clawing back some of its loss last week.









GBP/USD –



Trading at 1.433



Trend meter –



Long term – Sell, Medium term – Sell, Short term – Range/Sell



Support –



Long term – 1.35, Medium term – 1.35, Short term – 1.38



Resistance –



Long term – 1.463, Medium term – 1.425, Short term – 1.405



Economic release today –



NIL



Commentary –



Pound is down on stronger Dollar.









USD/JPY –



Trading at 113.7



Trend meter –



Long term – Sell, Medium term – Range/ Sell, Short term – Sell



Support –



Long term – 98.5, Medium term – 108, Short term – 110



Resistance –



Long term – 121, Medium term – 117, Short term – 115



Economic release today –



NIL



Commentary –



Yen is best performer today as equities and oil slid. Active call – Buy Yen @119.5 with stop loss around 123.8 and target at 114 and 110, 108.9 and 98.5









USD/CHF –



Trading at 0.987



Trend meter –



Long term – Buy, Medium term – Range, Short term – Range/Sell



Support –



Long term – 0.905, Medium term – 0.945, Short term – 0.98



Resistance –



Long term – 1.174, Medium term – 1.07, Short term – 1.035



Economic release today –



NIL



Commentary –



Franc is worst performer today. Speculations rising that SNB might act this week.





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