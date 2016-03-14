Currency Snapshot (Major Pairs)
Dollar index trading at 96.55 (+0.39%)
Strength meter (today so far) – Euro -0.34%, Franc -0.82%, Yen +0.12%, GBP -0.31%
Strength meter (since last week) – Euro -0.34%, Franc -0.82%, Yen +0.12%, GBP -0.31%
EUR/USD –
Trading at 1.11
Trend meter –
- Long term – Buy, Medium term – Range/Buy, Short term – Sell
Support –
- Long term – 1.048, Medium term – 1.07, Short term – 1.078
Resistance –
- Long term – 1.15, Medium term – 1.137, Short term – 1.12
Economic release today –
- Industrial production rise 2.1% in January, up 2.8% from a year ago.
Commentary –
- Euro is down today as Dollar clawing back some of its loss last week.
GBP/USD –
Trading at 1.433
Trend meter –
- Long term – Sell, Medium term – Sell, Short term – Range/Sell
Support –
- Long term – 1.35, Medium term – 1.35, Short term – 1.38
Resistance –
- Long term – 1.463, Medium term – 1.425, Short term – 1.405
Economic release today –
- NIL
Commentary –
- Pound is down on stronger Dollar.
USD/JPY –
Trading at 113.7
Trend meter –
- Long term – Sell, Medium term – Range/ Sell, Short term – Sell
Support –
- Long term – 98.5, Medium term – 108, Short term – 110
Resistance –
- Long term – 121, Medium term – 117, Short term – 115
Economic release today –
- NIL
Commentary –
- Yen is best performer today as equities and oil slid. Active call – Buy Yen @119.5 with stop loss around 123.8 and target at 114 and 110, 108.9 and 98.5
USD/CHF –
Trading at 0.987
Trend meter –
- Long term – Buy, Medium term – Range, Short term – Range/Sell
Support –
- Long term – 0.905, Medium term – 0.945, Short term – 0.98
Resistance –
- Long term – 1.174, Medium term – 1.07, Short term – 1.035
Economic release today –
- NIL
Commentary –
- Franc is worst performer today. Speculations rising that SNB might act this week.
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