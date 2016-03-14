Currency Snapshot (Major Pairs)
Currency

Currency Snapshot (Major Pairs)

14 March 2016, 15:40
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
287

Currency Snapshot (Major Pairs)

Dollar index trading at 96.55 (+0.39%)

Strength meter (today so far) – Euro -0.34%, Franc -0.82%, Yen +0.12%, GBP -0.31%

Strength meter (since last week) – Euro -0.34%, Franc -0.82%, Yen +0.12%, GBP -0.31%



EUR/USD –

Trading at 1.11

Trend meter –

  • Long term – Buy, Medium term – Range/Buy, Short term – Sell

Support –

  • Long term – 1.048, Medium term – 1.07, Short term – 1.078

Resistance –

  •  Long term – 1.15, Medium term – 1.137, Short term – 1.12

Economic release today –

  • Industrial production rise 2.1% in January, up 2.8% from a year ago.

Commentary –

  • Euro is down today as Dollar clawing back some of its loss last week.



GBP/USD –

Trading at 1.433

Trend meter –

  • Long term – Sell, Medium term – Sell, Short term – Range/Sell


Support –

  • Long term – 1.35, Medium term – 1.35, Short term – 1.38

Resistance –

  • Long term – 1.463, Medium term – 1.425, Short term – 1.405

Economic release today –

  • NIL

Commentary –

  • Pound is down on stronger Dollar.



USD/JPY –                     

Trading at 113.7

Trend meter –

  • Long term – Sell, Medium term – Range/ Sell, Short term – Sell

Support –

  • Long term – 98.5, Medium term – 108, Short term – 110

Resistance –

  • Long term – 121, Medium term – 117, Short term – 115

Economic release today –

  • NIL

Commentary –

  • Yen is best performer today as equities and oil slid. Active call – Buy Yen @119.5 with stop loss around 123.8 and target at 114 and 110, 108.9 and 98.5



USD/CHF –                                                                                        

Trading at 0.987

Trend meter –

  • Long term – Buy, Medium term – Range, Short term – Range/Sell

Support –

  • Long term – 0.905, Medium term – 0.945, Short term – 0.98

Resistance –

  • Long term – 1.174, Medium term – 1.07, Short term – 1.035

Economic release today –

  • NIL

Commentary –

  • Franc is worst performer today. Speculations rising that SNB might act this week.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#currency, major pairs, Snapshot