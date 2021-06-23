THE CURRENCY WEIGHT FX (CW8) The world's global economic system, which involves the trade of many countries, results in every change in the value of one country's currency against another country is affected and

affect the currencies of other countries as well, especially with some of the world's major currencies.

even some countries have very high bonds to one other country.

eg AUD to NZD, or USD to JPY, or EUR to CHF.







Therefore statistical analysis for forex trading forecasting cannot be determined by just looking at one currency pair chart.

or in other words it cannot be determined by simply analyzing two currencies.





There are so many indicators that analyze based on only one currency pair chart.

We are trapped by the arguments of the analysis.

Whether it's an indicator based on statistical analysis of trends, oscillators, volumes, using MACD, moving averages, Bollinger bands, Ichimoku and so on.

Stake holders make it all so that we all compete to explore, analyze and create theories so that it looks more interesting and trustworthy.

Yet it was all a trap. Because in the end, the opportunity for profit and loss is the same, namely 50%:50%.





In allusion, we are asked to guess : the number or the image of a coin that is t h rown.

Meanwhile we are also told how to guess what result is, with various theories.

With the theory given, everyone tries to analyze the level of accuracy of their respective theories.

Some people say theory A works, some say theory B, and so on.

Then people become more excited to do the analysis.

So people forget that the actual chance of profit and loss is still 50%:50%.





Back to the theory that states there is a relationship between all currencies in this world, then the analysis of currency weight calculations is the most relevant.

With the Weight Currency FX Indicator (CW8), the interrelationships of all the currencies can be easily seen. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68022



Movements or changes in the value of one currency, must have an effect on other currencies.

And will also be seen various currency group alliances.

It is also necessary to be aware of changes in currency values, not only based on the ongoing market, sometimes there is an invisible hand that makes the currency value corrected.

Unpredicted ! Indicator or robot must be able to anticipate it.

Currency weight is not the currency strength that is usually mentioned in various blogs, markets or codebases in mql5.

The weight value will not change even though the time frame is different.

It is better to run the Refresh Chart utility in order to complete the data base in your machine. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64367





