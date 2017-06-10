Daily Currency Strength Analytics for Gold

Currency Strength Analytics for Gold:
As posted last Tuesday gold has hit the high of month April at the PIP (!) and started its reversal move while the indicator showing now a hook from currency market Fibonacci +100.
Gold strength is now falling from Market Fibonacci 100 as predicted in my posts before. The reversal is also supported by the weekly supply.
Try to find an entry on smaller timeframes.
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Indicators used:
Currency Strength Exotics https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18696
Advanced Supply Demand https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20582
Check also:
New Version Impulse: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697135
New Version ACS28: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384