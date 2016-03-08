USD/JPY Comfortable with the Sideline Pattern
Currency

USD/JPY Comfortable with the Sideline Pattern

8 March 2016, 10:18
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
202
USD/JPY Comfortable with the Sideline Pattern

In view of the research team at UOB Group, the pair’s outlook points to further consolidation in the next 1-3 weeks.

Key Quotes

“There is not much to add as we continue to hold a neutral view for USD”.

“However, this pair is approaching the lower end of the expected 112.50/114.55 range and we must highlight that a daily closing below 112.50 would indicate the start of a bearish phase”.


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)
#usdjpy, UOB, comfortable, sideline pattern