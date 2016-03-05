Why Aren't More Americans Working?

According to today's employment report, 59.8 percent of Americans ages 16 and older had jobs in February. That's the highest employment-to-population ratio in years, and the rate of increase is clearly on the rise. Look back some more years, though, and the story is different. The recent gains are real, but by the standards of the past few decades, a 59.8 percent employment-to-population ratio isn't impressive. Let this be another lesson in how the presentation of information shapes our understanding of it. The second chart paints a...