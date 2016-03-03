FXWIREPRO: EUR/AUD Breaks Below 1.49 Handle, Hits Fresh 2016 Lows at 1.4843

EUR/AUD extends downside, breaks below 1.49 handle to hit fresh 2016 lows at 1.4843.

Upbeat Australian trade balance data and risk-on rally in Asian markets buoy the Aussie.

Momentum studies are bearish, RSI and Stochs on both daily and weekly charts, converging downwards to the prevailing price dips.

Our short call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-AUD-edges-higher-from-fresh-2-month-lows-at-14984-good-to-sell-rallies-171122) has achieved 2 targets.

03 Maret 2016 11:16 AMThe material has been provided by