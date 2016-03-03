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FXWIREPRO: EUR/AUD Breaks Below 1.49 Handle, Hits Fresh 2016 Lows at 1.4843
03 Maret 2016 11:16 AM
Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower stops to 1.49, target 1.4790
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com
03 Maret 2016 11:16 AM
- EUR/AUD extends downside, breaks below 1.49 handle to hit fresh 2016 lows at 1.4843.
- Upbeat Australian trade balance data and risk-on rally in Asian markets buoy the Aussie.
- Momentum studies are bearish, RSI and Stochs on both daily and weekly charts, converging downwards to the prevailing price dips.
- Our short call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-EUR-AUD-edges-higher-from-fresh-2-month-lows-at-14984-good-to-sell-rallies-171122) has achieved 2 targets.
Recommendation: Book partial profits, lower stops to 1.49, target 1.4790
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com