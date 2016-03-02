GBP/USD Backs off From 23.6% Fibo Level After Upbeat US ADP Report

02 Maret 2016 1:37 PM

The GBP/USD pair backed off from the session high of 1.4032 (23.6% of 1.4669-1.3835) after the ADP report released just now showed the private sector employment growth gained pace in February.



The better-than-expected US data did strengthen the bid tone around USD; however, it was not strong enough to push the pair below 1.40 levels. Moreover, the downward revision of the previous month’s figure could have played a spoil sport.



The focus now is on the action in the US stocks. Index futures are pointing to a weak opening due to dip in oil prices. The pair currently trades around 1.4015; up 0.45% on the day.



GBP/USD Technical Levels



The immediate hurdle is seen at 1.4032 (23.6% of 1.4669-1.3835), which if taken out would increase the odds of the pair making a go at 1.4079 (Jan 21 low). On the other hand, a break below 5-DMA of 1.3942 would open doors for a sell-off to 1.3835 (Monday’s low).





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)