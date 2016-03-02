Swiss Franc, slides, Against Majors

02 Maret 2016 1:17 PMTheThe Swiss franc fell to 113.97 against the yen and 0.9993 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 2-week high of 114.47 and a 2-day high of 0.9955, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged down to 1.0854 and 1.3961 from early highs of 1.0828 and 1.3896, respectively.

If the Swiss franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 112.00 against the yen, 1.02 against the greenback, 1.10 against the euro and 1.42 against the pound.

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