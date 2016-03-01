yen, drops, Against Majors

01 Maret 2016 1:50 PM



The yen fell to 122.76 against the euro, 113.07 against the Swiss franc and 157.27 against the pound, from an early 3-year high of 122.07, a 1-week high of 112.35 and a 5-day high of 156.13, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to 80.76 and 74.63 from early 6-day highs of 79.81 and 73.95, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 112.79 and 83.42 from early 5-day highs of 112.16 and 82.78, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 126.00 against the euro, 115.00 against the franc, 161.00 against the pound, 83.00 against the aussie, 76.00 against the kiwi, 115.00 against the greenback and 85.00 against the loonie.





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