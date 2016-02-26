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Debt too high, growth too slow – German FinMin Schaeuble
Key Quotes:
Public and private debt levels in the world are too high, growth too slow
Current uncertainties might announce next crisis
Expansive, debt-financed fiscal policies and accommodative monetary policies in the past only moderately successful in promoting growth
Expansive fiscal and monetary policies may have laid foundation of next crisis
Present high level of debt and lack of structural reforms hinder sustainable growth
Most G20-countries need to prudently consolidate their fiscal positions
Sound finances reduce vulnerabilities to crisis
The debt financed growth model has reached its limits and causes new problems
Talks about further stimulus distract from the real tasks
Monetary policy is extremely accommodative and risks being counterproductive
Loose monetary policy has serious side effects for banking sector
Right combination of growth-friendly reforms, fiscal and monetary policies is the right way
Opposes any G20 fiscal stimulus package
Cheap oil already gives huge stimulus for demand
26 Februari 2016 3:36 AMMore comments coming in from the German Finance Minister Schaeuble from the G20 meeting.
Key Quotes:
Public and private debt levels in the world are too high, growth too slow
Current uncertainties might announce next crisis
Expansive, debt-financed fiscal policies and accommodative monetary policies in the past only moderately successful in promoting growth
Expansive fiscal and monetary policies may have laid foundation of next crisis
Present high level of debt and lack of structural reforms hinder sustainable growth
Most G20-countries need to prudently consolidate their fiscal positions
Sound finances reduce vulnerabilities to crisis
The debt financed growth model has reached its limits and causes new problems
Talks about further stimulus distract from the real tasks
Monetary policy is extremely accommodative and risks being counterproductive
Loose monetary policy has serious side effects for banking sector
Right combination of growth-friendly reforms, fiscal and monetary policies is the right way
Opposes any G20 fiscal stimulus package
Cheap oil already gives huge stimulus for demand
More comments coming in from the German Finance Minister Schaeuble from the G20 meeting.
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)