Debt too high, growth too slow – German FinMin Schaeuble

26 Februari 2016 3:36 AM

More comments coming in from thePublic and private debt levels in the world are too high, growth too slowCurrent uncertainties might announce next crisisExpansive, debt-financed fiscal policies and accommodative monetary policies in the past only moderately successful in promoting growthExpansive fiscal and monetary policies may have laid foundation of next crisisPresent high level of debt and lack of structural reforms hinder sustainable growthMost G20-countries need to prudently consolidate their fiscal positionsSound finances reduce vulnerabilities to crisisThe debt financed growth model has reached its limits and causes new problemsTalks about further stimulus distract from the real tasksMonetary policy is extremely accommodative and risks being counterproductiveLoose monetary policy has serious side effects for banking sectorRight combination of growth-friendly reforms, fiscal and monetary policies is the right wayOpposes any G20 fiscal stimulus packageCheap oil already gives huge stimulus for demand

More comments coming in from the German Finance Minister Schaeuble from the G20 meeting.

(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



