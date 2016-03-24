German Consumer Confidence Set To Weaken In April

German consumer confidence is set to fall in April on global risks, survey data from GfK showed Thursday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index dropped to 9.4 from 9.5 points in March. It was forecast to remain unchanged at 9.5.



Economic outlook as well as income expectations weakened in March. The economic outlook index fell 2.9 points to 0.5. Similarly, the income expectations index slid 6.2 points to 50.5 in March.



Nonetheless, the level of income expectations is still extremely high. The high degree of optimism regarding income is primarily due to the sustained stability of the employment market.



Reflecting the decline in income expectations, the propensity to buy index decreased 2.7 points to 50.





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