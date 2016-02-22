GBP/USD pounded on Boris backing Brexit campaign

22 Februari 2016 5:33 AM

witnessed a 130-pips bearish opening gap and remained heavily offered throughout the Asian session as markets digested weekend’s Brexit news.



The GBP/USD pair sinks 0.83% at 1.4285, oscillating back and forth in a 10-pips narrow range since China open. The pound was battered against its American rival at the start of a brand new week as the Asian traders reacted negatively to the weekend’s news, citing London mayor Boris Johnson joining in the Leave camp, while the UK’s PM Cameron announced the referendum for Britain’s EU-membership on 23rd June 2016.



Amid a data-light UK docket, focus will remain on the developments surrounding the Brexit talks, as the referendum is expected to be one of the biggest risk events for the GBP this year. From the US calendar, the flash manufacturing PMI will be reported today ahead of the durable goods and Prelim GDP report due later this week.



GBP/USD Levels to consider



The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.4300/17 (round number/ 5-DMA), above which 1.4383/1.4400 (10-DMA/ round number) would be tested. On the flip side, support is seen at 1.4259/50 (Daily low/ psychological levels) below which it could extend losses to towards 1.4229/24 (Jan 28 & Feb 1 Low).



witnessed a 130-pips bearish opening gap and remained heavily offered throughout the Asian session as markets digested weekend’s Brexit news.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)