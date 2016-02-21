NZ dollar gains vs. pound as Boris Johnson backs Brexit

The New Zealand dollar rose to an eight-month high against the British pound as divisions in the UK's ruling Conservative Party raised uncertainty about whether the country will remain in the European Union. The kiwi touched 46.64 British pence, and was trading at 46.57 pence at 8am in Wellington, from 46.19 pence at 5pm on Friday. The local currency edged up to 66.34 US cents from 66.29 cents at the New York close and 66.16 cents on Friday. The pound slumped after London Mayor Boris Johnson said he was opposed to UK Prime Minister David...