NZD/USD: 1 cent range after GDT index - ANZ

17 Februari 2016 1:50 AM

Analysts at ANZ explained the the expected range in NZD/USD is 0.6530 – 0.6640."NZD/USD fell yesterday as markets looked to the RBNZ expectations survey. While we think the market is wrong to unduly focus on this measure, markets clearly have a view that the low result will feed into RBNZ thinking.""The GDT auction was better than implied by NZX futures, but still negative. US data disappointed, but the USD held up well overnight"Analysts at ANZ explained the the expected range in NZD/USD is 0.6530 – 0.6640.(Market News Provided by FXstreet)