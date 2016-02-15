Weekly preview - Panic over? - seven key things to watch

After another bruising few days global financial markets showed some degree of stabilisation after Friday's US retail sales data, but seven key factors are required to secure more than a brief respite from risk aversion. Firstly, the PBOC needs to keep the yuan stable as trading resumes following the new-year break and China's trade data needs to show some evidence of stabilisation in trade volumes while Opec members need to sound more responsible on potential output cuts. Global bond yields also need to stop falling, Euro-zone peripheral...