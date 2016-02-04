ECB's Draghi says global forces are holding down inflation

ECB president is up and running with his speech in Germany

sees no reason for permanently lower inflation

specific Eurozone challenges don't justify inaction

mon pol can not be relaxed about aeries of supply shocks

ECB will not surrender to low inflation

"Let me summarise.

There are forces in the global economy today that are conspiring to hold inflation down. Those forces might cause inflation to return more slowly to our objective. But there is no reason why they should lead to a permanently lower inflation rate.

What matters is that central banks act within their mandates to fulfill their mandates. In the euro area, that might create different challenges than it does in other jurisdictions. But those challenges can be mitigated. They do not justify inaction"

Full speech here