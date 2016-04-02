Central bank arsenals in spotlight as headwinds linger

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At the end of a tough quarter, the fraught debate over how policymakers should tackle the world's economic woes gets another airing in the coming week as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic publish minutes. Solid growth in U.S. employment and an unexpected manufacturing uptick in China in March will have provided some comfort on Friday, but headwinds -- Japan's factory sector disappointed last month and euro zone inflation was anemic -- invariably lurk nearby. Cue more rumblings over bankers' ability to respond. Federal Reserve minutes, released on Wednesday and coming days after chair Janet Yellen set a ... READ MORE