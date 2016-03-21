RBNZ Starts Investigation Into Alleged Leak of Surprise Rate Cut

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New Zealand’s central bank has initiated a probe into an alleged leak of its surprise decision to cut the official cash rate earlier this month. “We are aware of an allegation that information may have been leaked ahead of the OCR announcement on 10 March,” Reserve Bank spokesman Mike Hannah said in an e-mailed statement Monday. “While we have no evidence at this stage that any information was leaked, we take the integrity and security of market-sensitive information very seriously and have initiated an external investigation into the allegation.” The RBNZ on ... READ MORE