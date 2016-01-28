Free COSMOS4U Templates for Metatrader

COSMOS4U offers free templates for Metatrader. Our downloadable COSMOS4U BlueCharts templates have been carefully crafted to suit your business needs. The templates include Metatrader installed indicators that, in conjunction with trading volumes indicator, constitute Trading Systems. Colour palettes have been preloaded by COSMOS4U research team. You can download all the templates for free. Automated trading is available for those who don’t want to deal with daily routine trading and want their investment portfolio to be managed by professional traders with years of experience in this field, empowered by cutting edge analytical tools and trading software.

You can find trading systems templates based on the following indicators:

Stochastic

SAR

MACD (12,26,9)

Ichimoku Cloud

Bollinger Bands



ADX (14,14)

SMA (50,100,200)







Click here in order to download them.





