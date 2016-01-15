'Party On To Parity': 6 Reasons To Sell EUR/USD - Deutsche Bank

In a strategy note today, Deutsche Bank advises clients to sell EUR/USD through 2016 arguing that this should be another great year for the greenback which is poised to be a high-yielder by the end of the year. The following are the main points in DB's rationale behind this call along with its target for this structural short EUR/USD trade. 1- Dollar a high-yielder soon. "A striking pattern of previous Fed hiking cycles is that the dollar has weakened following the first FOMC rate increase. The most likely reason is ....